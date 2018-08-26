Superheroes Take Over Palm Springs During Comic Con

Fans from all over the world had a chance to enjoy all sorts of superhero-themed activities at the third annual Comic Con Palm Springs. From a dance off between Deadpool and a criminal from The Purge franchise to a baby Spiderman testing his spidey senses, attendees from all ages had something to enjoy.

Blake Berntsson was in town from New York with his mom, and he said his passion for superheroes was what brought him to the Palm Springs Air Museum.

“I absolutely love every Marvel person and every character in horror movies and Marvel and superheroes and stuff,” he said.

This is the first time Comic Con Palm Springs partners up with the Palm Springs International Animation Festival. This is also the first year the convention takes place at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Nicole Hughes is a spokesperson for Comic Con Palm Springs and she said this event helps bring families together.

“For the community, I think it grows us, it keeps us more interactive during the summer months right before kids get back to school,” she said.

This year’s highlights include a panel with Jim Lee, a Korean American comic-book artist known for contributing to comic books and graphic novels such as All Star Batman and Robin and The Boy Wonder. Jerry Mathers and Tony Down, the stars in the sitcom Leave it to Beaver, made a special appearance as they celebrate their 60th anniversary. Actor Kevin Sussman from the Big Bang Theory also stopped by at Comic Con Palm Springs.

Some fan favorites included Bill Farmer better known for voicing Goofy and Pluto for 31 years.

“To actually meet the fans and talk with them because when we are recording movies we are just in a little booth and we never get to see the happiness it brings,” Farmer said.

Fans saw all kinds of action figures, plushies, pins, posters, just to mention a few. There was a Lego station for young kids and a Walking Dead themed blood drive.

Adais Garcia is a veteran and he came with his brother, David Garcia, to Comic Con dressed up as Golden Age Flash.

“My costume was actually from China and the hat is from Pakistan,” Adais Garcia said. “It brings the kid out in us.”

David Garcia said it was a great opportunity to spend some quality time with his brother.

The third Comic Con Palm Springs might be over, but organizers are already planning next year’s convention.

“We are getting ready now, and I think that next year you’ll see absolutely the same type of environment but bigger,” Hughes said.