CIF-SS Poll Week 2

Every Monday, the CIF-SS releases a poll of the top 10 teams in each division. Six local teams from the Desert Empire League and Desert Valley League made this weeks poll.

8-27-18

Division 8: Rancho Mirage – No. 4

Division 9: Palm Desert – No. 1

Division 10: Shadow Hills – No. 1

Division 11: Yucca Valley – No. 3

Division 12: Xavier Prep – No. 9

Division 12: Banning – No. 5

Full list: https://cifss.org/sports/football-11/polls/