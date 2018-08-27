College of the Desert Radio Station on the Move

College of the Desert radio station, KCOD, is on the move. Literally.

While it may be just a stones throw from the main campus, it’s a move that will give students real-world experience that can’t be measured in distance.

It’s what is now the new home of KCOD, at Monterey and Park View in Palm Desert.

Media Professor Laurilie Jackson says the station started in 2011 from humble beginnings on campus with only a handful of students, in what can only be described as a closet. Their new home, also a former radio station, is now a multi-media center.

“We can work many different media departments together in one building,” says Jackson.

This fall will be the highest enrollment for media studies at the college.

“They’re going to learn how to shoot videos, shoot film, how to broadcast on radio and television, and really how to story tell. That’s really what it’s all about,” says Jackson.

For broadcasting students, it means actually being on the air.

“We’ve been operating on 1450 am. We have just received permission from the FCC to operate on 99.9 FM,” says Jackson.

Creating a bigger stage with a variety format, that runs the gamut from music, talk, sports, business, ethnic, you name it, winning several national broadcasting awards in the process.

Jackson says, “it’s amazing what we’ve seen and the successes that we’ve seen with students moving on getting real jobs in the industry.”

Alex Zatarin is one of them. “Being able to get the experience is huge.”

Alex has his own sports show on KCOD and now he’s helping journalism and broadcasting students be their best.

He says, “As long as we have a platform given to them to make it easier for them, they’re going to shine.”