Friday Night Lights: David Talley Wins Player of the Week

Rancho Mirage High School senior quarterback David Talley wins Friday Night Lights Player of the Week.

Talley lead the Rattlers to a 44-22 victory in their season home opener against Coachella Valley.

According to MaxPreps, Stokes completed 6 of 12 attempts covering 411 total yards with 2 passing and 2 rushing touchdowns.