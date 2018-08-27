Friday Night Lights: Week 2 Schedule

Local high school football will no longer be regularly played on Friday nights. Stadium lights will now be turned on up to three days out of the week for games.

The schedule change comes from a shortage of referees causing games to be played on Thursday or Saturdays, sometimes even both days.

Week 2 of high school football features three teams playing on Thursday and nine teams playing on Friday.

Thursday, August 30th – Week 2:

Colton at Rancho Mirage

Brawley at Indio

Hemet at Banning

Friday, August 31st – Week 2:

La Quinta at Coachella Valley *Game of the Week

Cathedral City at Shadow Hills

Seton Catholic at Xavier Prep

Palm Desert at Flowing Wells

Palm Springs at St. Anthony

Desert Hot Springs at Arroyo Valley

Sultana at Twentynine Palms

Orange Vista at Yucca Valley

Desert Mirage at Holtville

*All games start at 7 P.M. unless otherwise noted.