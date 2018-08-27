Friday Night Lights: Week 2 Schedule

Local high school football will no longer be regularly played on Friday nights. Stadium lights will now be turned on up to three days out of the week for games.
The schedule change comes from a shortage of referees causing games to be played on Thursday or Saturdays, sometimes even both days.
Week 2 of high school football features three teams playing on Thursday and nine teams playing on Friday.
Tune in to KMIR News Thursday and Friday night at 11:15 P.M. for highlights, final scores, and interviews.
Thursday, August 30th – Week 2:
Colton at Rancho Mirage
Brawley at Indio
Hemet at Banning
Friday, August 31st – Week 2:
La Quinta at Coachella Valley *Game of the Week
Cathedral City at Shadow Hills
Seton Catholic at Xavier Prep
Palm Desert at Flowing Wells
Palm Springs at St. Anthony
Desert Hot Springs at Arroyo Valley
Sultana at Twentynine Palms
Orange Vista at Yucca Valley
Desert Mirage at Holtville
Xavier Prep *BYE
*All games start at 7 P.M. unless otherwise noted.