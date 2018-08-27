Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Cathedral City Roadway

A man was fatally struck by a driver while crossing a Cathedral City roadway, police said Monday.

According to Cathedral City police Cmdr. Julio Luna, the pedestrian was crossing from the south side of Ramon Road to the north at the intersection of Shifting Sands Trail when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound at 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

The man, whose name was withheld pending notification of his family, died at the scene, according to the county coroner’s office.

Luna said the driver, who was uninjured, remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.

The fatality remains under investigation, but Luna said alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors.