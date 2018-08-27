Report: 6-year-old boy hospitalized after standing up to friend’s bullies

A Washington state 6-year-old was reportedly assaulted after he stood up to a group of children bullying his friend.

KOMO reports Carter English and his mother, Dana, left a Seattle hospital Friday after Carter had surgery to repair a laceration in his eye.

“It’s been hell,” Dana said, tearfully. “I haven’t slept. I haven’t eaten. I can’t do anything. I can’t even leave his side.”

Carter said he was attacked outside his Olympia apartment complex Wednesday after he confronted a group bullying his friends.

“They were just bullying him, like beating him up,” Carter said. “I just told them to stop… and then they did it to me.”

Carter said he was beaten with rocks, sticks and had sawdust rubbed in his eyes. He ended up with a broken arm, lacerated eye and several cuts and bruises across his head and face.

Olympia police have identified a 5-year-old they believe started the confrontation. Social services will be involved, but due to the age of all parties involved, the case will not result in a criminal referral.

“I really don’t know what I’m hoping for other than for people to know that this is not acceptable,” Dana said. “Bullying is not OK. There’s no reason to bully someone ever.”

Carter may need more surgery.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical expenses. More than $13,000 has been raised.