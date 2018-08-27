Several Small Quakes Strike Coachella Valley

A magnitude 3.0 temblor with an epicenter north of Thousand Palms was one of several small quakes to rattle the Coachella Valley Monday.

The largest of eight temblors to be recorded by early afternoon was centered about 11 miles northeast of Thousand Palms at 12:37 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Seven other quakes — ranging from magnitude 0.6 to magnitude 1.5 — were recorded between about 2 a.m. and 1 p.m. near Thousand Palms and Coachella.

There were no reports of damage or injuries, As of 1 p.m., only four people in Desert Hot Springs, Indio and Cathedral City reported feeling the largest of the quakes, according to the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” site.