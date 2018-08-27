Trump: US, Mexico Reach ‘Understanding’ Amid NAFTA Talks

President Donald Trump is announcing a trade “understanding” with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump made the announcement Monday in the Oval Office, with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joining by speakerphone.

Canada, which is part of NAFTA, is not participating in the announcement. Trump says negotiations with Canada have yet to begin and is calling on the country to negotiate fairly. He’s threatening anew to slap tariffs on Canadian cars if they fail to do what he wants.

Trump said the call is being held to “celebrate the understanding” the U.S. and Mexico have reached on trade, calling it ” an incredible deal for both parties.”

Key portions of NAFTA will be revised under the agreement, which still needs Canada’s sign-off, The New York Times reported. Many revisions focus on the digital economy; the revisions also change some requirements for automobiles that would qualify for zero tariffs, according to the report.

Earlier Monday, Trump hinted at the deal on Twitter. The White House said Trump would make an announcement on trade at 11 a.m. ET but didn’t provide details.

Pena Nieto tweeted that he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about progress between the U.S. and Mexico on NAFTA negotiations. Peña Nieto said he hoped Canada could join the negotiations this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up more than 200 points in morning trading.

A NAFTA deal would be a remarkable turn-around for Trump, who has called it “the worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere.” He campaigned on a vow to overhaul the 24-year-old pact with Canada and Mexico.

The possible deal comes as Mexico transitions to the government of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

NAFTA did away with most barriers, including tariffs, on trade between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Trump and other NAFTA critics say the agreement encouraged U.S. manufacturers to move factories — and jobs — south of the border to take advantage of lower-wage Mexican labor. He vowed to pull out of NAFTA if he couldn’t a deal he liked.

Talks on a new NAFTA began almost a year ago but got bogged down over the Trump team’s insistence on measures that would discourage investment in Mexico and shift auto production to the United States.

Momentum suddenly resumed after Obrador won the Mexican presidential election last month and expressed support for overhauling NAFTA. The Mexican negotiators are hoping to reach an agreement with the United States, then bring Canada back into the negotiations.