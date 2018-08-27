Xavier Prep Captures First 2018 Victory In 42-0 Blowout

Xavier Prep High School’s football team has been starving for a win.

The last time the Saints won a game was against Cathedral City High School on September 29, 2017. The 36-20 victory over the Lions was one of two W’s on Xavier’s schedule last season.

The Saints opened their 2018 campaign at Notre Dame (Riverside) falling to the Titans 14-3, returning to the Coachella Valley motivated to end their losing streak at home.

On Saturday, second year head coach James Dockery guided the Saints to a 42-0 blowout over St. Monica, ending the teams losing streak.

Xavier Prep returns home Friday, September 8th, against Twentynine Palms High School. Kickoff set for 7 P.M.