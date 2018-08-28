11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Pulled From Sweltering Car on Long Island: Police

An 11-year-old girl has died after she was pulled unresponsive from a sweltering car outside a Long Island home Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk County police say.

It’s not clear why the girl was alone in the SUV with the windows up outside the house on Kathleen Crescent in Coram. She was found by a family member, and EMTs performed CPR on the unresponsive child as she was pulled from the car.

She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she died.

It’s not clear how long the child had been inside the hot car. Temperatures in Coram reached a high of 91 degrees but the CDC says temperatures inside a car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, even if the window is cracked open.

According to advocacy group Kids and Cars, an average of 37 children have died in the U.S. each year since 2013 from being trapped inside hot cars; 88 percent of them are age 3 and younger.