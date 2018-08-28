Awkwafina and Ken Jeong Talk About “Crazy Rich Asians”

Awkwafina steals some scenes in the new romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians.” She plays Peik Lin, the best friend of our heroine in the film, Rachel (Constance Chu). Sporting a blonde wig in the movie, Awkwafina’s character is as gaudy as their nouveau riche Singapore lifestyle. Playing Awkwafina’s father is the equally funny Ken Jeong.

Manny The Movie Guy sat down with the comedians to talk about their interest in the film, and why the all-Asian ensemble is important in today’s pop culture landscape. “Crazy Rich Asians” opens nationwide on August 15th.