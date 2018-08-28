Coachella Valley Calling ‘Next Man Up’ at Quarterback

One game into the 2018 season and Coachella Valley High School is calling ‘next man up’ at quarterback.

Arabs head football coach Brett Davis confirmed via text to KMIR sports reporter Amy Zimmer starting sophomore quarterback Donny Fitzgerald is out this week with a shoulder joint injury.

Last Friday, Fitzgerald threw for 215 yards with 3 passing touchdowns at Rancho Mirage High School before leaving the game in the fourth quarter. His return is unknown.

Junior lefty Jacob Calderon will start at quarterback this Friday at home against La Quinta High School.

“He’s a system guy with a good arm. He knows how to read coverage and he’ll get the ball to the open guys. We just need him to play point guard for us and he is more than capable of doing that,” Coach Davis said.

Kickoff is at 7 P.M.