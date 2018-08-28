“Crazy Rich Asians” Movie Review

Based on the popular novel by Kevin Kwan, “Crazy Rich Asians” is a modern fairy tale with an opulent twist! Welcome to the world of the super rich! Big mansions, multi-million dollar weddings, yachts, first class flights, and love at first sight.

Love is at the heart of this romantic comedy with Constance Wu (Rachel Chu) and Henry Golding (Nick Young) as the lovers traversing thousands of miles from New York to Singapore and developing deeper love in the process.

From director Jon M. Chu, see why I am calling “Crazy Rich Asians” my personal “Black Panther” in my movie review.

“Crazy Rich Asians” opens nationwide on Aug. 15th.