“Dog Days” Interview with Director and Cast

Comedian Ken Marino directs the new romantic comedy “Dog Days,” featuring an interconnected series of stories that revolve around our love of dogs. Marino talks about his inspiration for making the movie with co-star Eva Longoria who stars as an adoptive mother wanting to give her daughter the happiness she deserves.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens plays Tara, a barista looking for her purpose in life while Adam Pally is Dax, a rocker forced to take care of his sister’s dog.

Check out what Marino and the cast think of the movie. “Dog Days” is currently playing in the valley.