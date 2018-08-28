“Dog Days” Movie Review Plus “The Meg”

Dogs and giant shark rule the box-office this weekend. Will “Dog Days” or “The Meg” topple down Tom Cruise and his “Mission: Impossible—Fallout?”

“Dog Days” is a romantic comedy from Ken Marino featuring interconnected stories centered on our love of dogs. The star-studded cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, and Eva Longoria.

“The Meg” is an action thriller starring Jason Statham as an expert deep sea diver forced to battle a megalodon, a prehistoric shark with a mission to wreak havoc! Is “The Meg” our new “Jaws” or just another rehash of “Deep Blue Sea?” Check out my reviews of “Dog Days” and “The Meg.” Both movies are currently playing in the valley.