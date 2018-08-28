Headless Corpse of Missing Man Found in Fish Tank: Sources

A human torso found inside a fish tank at the San Francisco home of a man reported missing, San Francisco Police announced Tuesday.

Residents on Clara Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood have been talking on Nextdoor about the mysterious absence of their neighbor Brian Egg since Aug. 2. Some neighbors say the last time they saw the 65-year-old on his daily walk with his dog Lucky was in early June.

A neighbor said he called police asking for a welfare check. He said a man who claimed to live at Egg’s home told police and others Egg was on vacation, a story police appeared to believe until a few weeks ago.

At a news conference Tuesday, SFPD said authorities tried to contact Egg at his 228 Clara Street residence several times but no one answered the door. Egg’s family filed a missing person report on Aug. 7, officials said.

“There was information left on his answering machine that he was out of town,” SFPD said.

On Aug. 14, neighbors called 911 and reported a suspicious person outside Egg’s home with a crime scene cleaning truck. Police said they arrested that individual and another the following day on charges of financial crimes, identify theft and homicide.

The individuals, a 52-year-old male and a 39-year-old male, were later discharged pending further investigation.

On Aug. 17, a day after police obtained a search warrant for Egg’s home, police located a person’s torso inside a large fish tank in a concealed area of the residence, SFPD said.

Law enforcement sources previously said that a headless and hands-less corpse was found, but officials did not go into details Tuesday.

The search of the home in took four days in total, officials said. Inside the home, police discovered cleaning products and suspicious odor.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer is working to identify the body, officials said. The investigation is still ongoing.

Neighbor Philippe Dunbar said patrol cars were parked outside the home in shifts for about two weeks.

“Another cop car would pull up, the first one would pull away, and the second one would pull into the same parking space,” he said. “So there was always a cop in this alley for awhile.”

“There were people going in and out with masks on,” Dunbar said.