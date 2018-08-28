Magnitude-4.4 Earthquake Strikes Near La Verne

A magnitude-4.4 earthquake struck north of La Verne Tuesday evening.

The quake struck at 7:33 p.m. 2.7 miles north of La Verne, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt at police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles and in Glendale, Lakewood and in Orange and Riverside counties.

A resident in the Lakewood reported a “real sharp and fast” shaking.

The USGS reported that a second quake, with a magnitude of 3.4, struck near the same area about one minute after the first.

There were no reports of damage in Los Angeles, police said.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch supervisor said the department had received no reports of damage or injuries.