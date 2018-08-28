Man Dies After Becoming Pinned Between Pickup and Car

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a man who was fatally injured when he became pinned between a car and his pickup truck while working on the latter on a Hemet street.

Carlos Garcia, 56, of Hemet died shortly after 5 p.m. Monday after he ended up wedged between the vehicles in the 300 block of South San Jacinto Street, near Central Avenue, according to Hemet police.

Lt. Eric Dickson said Garcia was making repairs to his truck and engaged the engine while standing in front of the vehicle. Dickson said the truck was apparently left in gear and “lurched forward,” pinning the victim between it and the car parked immediately in front of it.

Witnesses came to Garcia’s aid and managed to move the vehicles, freeing him, according to the lieutenant.

He said patrol officers reached the location moments later and found the victim on the roadway, unconscious and not breathing, prompting them to attempt CPR.

Paramedics took over emergency treatment, but Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.