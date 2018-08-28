Nina Dobrev and Tone Bell Interview for “Dog Days”

Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”) and Tone Bell (“The Flash”) star in the new romantic comedy “Dog Days” from director Ken Marino. Dobrev stars as Elizabeth, a morning news anchor in Los Angeles who is forced to work with a new co-anchor, Jimmy, played by Bell. Their lives are in constant disarray and the one true constant is their love for dogs.

I sat down with Dobrev and Bell to talk about their experience working in “Dog Days” and why it matters to adopt and not shop when looking for your next furry friend.

“Dog Days” is currently playing in the valley.