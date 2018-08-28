Palm Springs encourages residents to help draw district election maps

The City of Palm Springs is switching from at large elections to district elections, which means that voters can only elect representatives within their own district. As a result, the city has to draw districts that reflect the city’s diversity.

Palm Springs city council member Geoff Kors said city council has to represent the community it serves.

“One of our goals is can we draw maps where the majorities will be minorities where latinos and other minorities impact the elections,” he said.

The council is still debating on the number of districts – either four or five. This will depend on whether they decide to have an at-large or rotating mayor.

Palm Springs city clerk Anthony Mejia said “each of the districts will need to have an approximate population of 9,000 or 11,000 depending on whether it’s four districts or five.”

Ethnicity is playing a role with the remapping of Palm Springs, but residents can also lay out district boundaries based on income levels, school attendance areas, or family housing units.

Information on how to submit a map can be found here.

The deadline to submit a map is September 17, 2018. After that, city council will hold a couple of hearings and will select a map by the end of the year. There will be another workshop on August 29, 2018 at 6 pm at the Palm Springs Convention Center.