Stars of “Crazy Rich Asians” Dishes on the Film and Why it Matters

The buzz is strong surrounding the new Warner Bros. romantic comedy “Crazy Rich Asians.” Based on the international bestseller by Kevin Kwan, the Jon M. Chu-directed movie has Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, a middle-class New Yorker who falls in love with Henry Golding’s Nick Young. Unbeknownst to her, he’s the super-wealthy scion of one of the most powerful families in Singapore.

Gemma Chan stars as Nick’s cousin Astrid Leo, a woman who is relatable yet untouchable at the same time. Much like the actress, the character is kind and humble in saying she’s proud to be part of the movie. Check out my full interviews with the cast.

“Crazy Rich Asians” opens nationwide on Aug. 15th.