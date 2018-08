Suspect Leads Police on High Speed Chase from Palm Springs to Indio

Multiple police agencies were involved in a high speed pursuit of a suspect which ended in Indio near Arco at 44333 Golf Center Parkway.

The pursuit began in Palm Springs near Gene Autry Trail and continued onto eastbound Interstate 10.

The suspect, driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, suffered a flat tire in the pursuit and exited at Golf Center Parkway where he was taken into custody around 11:28am.

It is unknown at this time what prompted the initial pursuit.