Trucks line up under Orlando overpass to stop man threatening to jump

A portion of the Florida Turnpike near Kirkman Road was closed on Tuesday due to a man attempting to jump off an overpass.

The Florida Highway Patrol shared a photo of at least six semi-trucks underneath the overpass as the man hung over the side of a fence.

The trucks would shorten the distance the man would fall if he were to jump.

Just before 3 p.m., the Orlando Police Department said the man was off the overpass and safe.

The department issued a “special thanks” to the truck drivers that assisted.

The situation seems similar, as 13 truckers lined up under a bridge in Detroit back in April.

