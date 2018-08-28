‘Unexploded’ device floating in Puget Sound off Bainbridge Island

The Coast Guard is responding to a “reported unexploded ordinance” drifting in the water Tuesday afternoon between Brownsville Marina and Bainbridge Island.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman said the object was reported at about 2 p.m. The Coast Guard established a 1,500-yard safety zone around the ordinance, which was about 1,200 yards east of the marina and drifting south. Crews from the Coast Guard and state Department of Natural Resources were patrolling the area.

Photos submitted by Kitsap Sun readers in the area showed a round, rusted object with rods protruding from it. One photo showed divers inspecting the device.

Brownsville is located a few miles south of Naval Base Kitsap — Keyport’s torpedo testing range. The Navy was not immediately able to respond to a request for information.