Bully Victim Embraced by the ‘Jedi Order’

The story of a fifth grader who was sent to the hospital after a physical altercation with a fellow classmate is receiving national attention, and not for the level of violence inside an elementary school, but rather for the reason why the victim decided not to fight back.

KMIR News first spoke to 10-year-old Aiden Vasquez, a student at Two Bunch Palms Elementary School who said another classmate hit him in the face when he tried to get his backpack back from the student.

Vasquez said, “I saw blood dripping and I started screaming in pain.”

However, Vasquez did not fight back.

Instead, “I told my mom, I got from Star Wars that is not the Jedi way.”

His rejection of the dark side caught the attention of Luke Skywalker himself, actor Mark Hamill tweeted his support for the young Padawan, part of his tweet said, “I’m so proud of you for showing that you can be a Jedi in real life.”

Those who follow the Jedi Order are proud of Vasquez. His story continues to receive national attention, and people continue to reach out to show their support. “Chicago Jedi” is a group made of Star Wars fans, the president of the group, Gabriel Calderon said he wants to encourage Vasquez to continue to follow his values.

Calderon said, “You aren’t alone, there are people out there who care about you, who look out for you and its part of being a Jedi that’s a special kind of family.”

And now as part of the Jedi family, Vasquez can share the Jedi Order with his fellow peers.

“I really don’t want anybody to get hurt anymore, I just want everyone to be nice to each other,” Vasquez said. “If you see a bully run away and tell a teacher.”

American Film Director, J.J. Abrams has also reached out from the Star Wars set in London in hopes to show his support for the young fifth-grader.