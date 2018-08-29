Coroner Releases Name of Man Found Dead in Palm Springs Pool

Authorities Wednesday released the name of one of two men found dead in a Palm Springs residential swimming pool last week.

William Frazee, 60, of Palm Springs, was found around 10 a.m. Aug. 20 “motionless” in the backyard pool in the 1000 block of Via Altamira, according to Palm Springs police.

The other man discovered dead in the pool, Bradley Mauk, 62, of Palm Springs, was publicly identified last week.

Foul play is not suspected in either man’s death, according to authorities. Investigators have not yet made a cause of death determination, though police noted that drug paraphernalia was located at the side of the pool.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths was asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department at (760) 323-8115 or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- 7867 to report anonymously.