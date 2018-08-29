Green Gig: Get Paid to Eat Avocados

Southern California avocado lovers: You may have found the most cost-effective way to eat the magical, traditionally pricey fruit and get paid to do it.

Loma Linda University is looking for people to eat avocados – in large quantities and small quantities – as part of a study, and they’re paying participants.

LLU is looking for people to help them prove once and for all if avocados help with abdominal fat loss or not.

In the want ad, LLU said they’re looking for as many as 250 avocado lovers to participate in the six-month trial.

Participants for the study must:

Be 25 years of age or older Be willing to either eat one avocado per day for six months or eat only two avocados per month for the same period Men must measure at least 40 inches around the waist. Women must measure at least 35 inches around the waist.

So the big caveat, avocado aficionados: You will randomly be assigned whether you eat a boat-load of avocados or just two per month.

“The test group will be given 16 avocados every two weeks and be required to eat one avocado per day throughout the six-month study. The control group will be required to eat no more than two avocados per month during the same period,” the news release said.

You could either hit the avocado jackpot, or end up out of luck.

The big bonus: Everyone will get paid $300 each at the end.