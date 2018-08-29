LA OKs Plan to Rename Rodeo Road After President Obama

The city of Los Angeles voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard, according to a tweet from Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday night.

Garcetti tweeted, “We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A.”

Rodeo Road is a small stretch of road that runs for about four miles in the Baldwin Hills, Crenshaw, Leimert Park and Jefferson Park areas of Los Angeles, south of the 10 Freeway. It’s not to be confused with Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

When he was a candidate for president in 2007, Obama held a campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Recreation Center on Rodeo Road. It is part of what Councilman Herb Wesson called “president’s row,” a series of streets named after U.S. presidents, such as Washington, Adams and Jefferson boulevards.

Obama made 26 visits to Los Angeles and Orange counties as president.

Also named in honor of Obama are the portion of the 134 Freeway between Pasadena and Glendale and a charter school in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.

Details of when the change would be made official and whether there will be a ceremony to honor the change were not immediately available.