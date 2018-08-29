Ohio teen missing for more than a year found safe

An Ohio teen missing for more than a year has been found safe.

Multiple agencies, including FBI Cincinnati confirmed Jacob Caldwell, 15, was found Monday night in south Dayton.

Caldwell has been missing for more than a year.

He was last seen just six days after his father, Robert Caldwell, was murdered in front of him and his younger siblings, according to our partners at WDTN-TV.

Jacob’s mother, Tawnney Caldwell, is currently in jail facing murder charges related to Robert’s death, according to WDTN-TV.

Her boyfriend, Sterling Roberts, is in South Carolina also facing murder charges, according to WDTN-TV.

Authorities say more information will be released later Tuesday.