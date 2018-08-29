Police: Man in wig, makeup, women’s clothes took video in women’s bathroom

A man who was dressed and made up as a woman is accused of using his cellphone to spy on the next stall in a South Carolina convenience store bathroom, according to Greenville police.

A woman called police Sunday and said she had gone into the bathroom in the QuikTrip on South Academy Street, and when she knocked on a stall door, a male voice responded. But she said when she looked under the stall, she saw women’s shoes, so she went into the adjacent stall.

The woman said that shortly after, she saw a cellphone extended into her stall from the one next to her. She quickly left the bathroom and called police.

Officers located Shawn Thomas Hallett, 38, from Levelland, Texas, reviewed the contents of his phone and found a video of the woman.

Hallett, who police say was wearing a wig and women’s clothing, was arrested and charged with voyeurism.