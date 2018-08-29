Someone cut off the ears of a 10-week-old puppy, officials say

Someone cut off the ears of a puppy found in an empty lot in Baltimore, officials said.

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter said Baltimore City Animal Control was called Sunday to an empty lot for a report of two dogs tied to a tree and several puppies kept with them. The shelter shared the story and photo on Facebook.

When the officer arrived, he found the puppies were for sale and one of the puppies was bleeding from the head and was injured, officials said. Someone had cut off his ears.

The puppies and parents were seized and brought immediately to the animal shelter, when the injured puppy, who staff members named Claude, was treated by the veterinary team, officials said.

Baltimore City Animal Control is investigating the case.

The animal shelter is asking the public to help fund Claude’s ongoing medical care by donating. Officials said to be sure your gift is dedicated to him, include his name in the “additional comments” section of the donation form.