Woman dies in crash after boyfriend cuts out car parts to make crack pipe, police say

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with homicide after admitting to cutting the brakes of his girlfriend’s car so he could obtain a metal pipe to use to smoke crack cocaine, police said.

Tammy Fox died on Aug. 22 after crashing her car into parked cars and a tree in Scranton, WNEP-TV reported.

A witness told The (Scranton) Times-Tribune that it looked like she was going 50 to 60 mph at the time of the crash.

John Jenkins, 39, said his girlfriend was “driving him crazy” because she was looking for a pipe to smoke crack, according to court documents WNEP-TV reported.

Jenkins thought cutting anything under the vehicle would be fine for smoking crack, although he has no knowledge of cars, according to reports.

Fox, 38, was a mother of five and a key witness in a Lackawanna County prison sex abuse case. She told authorities she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by prison guards as an inmate.

Fox’s family has established a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral costs and money to support her children.

Jenkins is being held in Lackawanna County Prison without bail, according to online court records.