Customers Threaten to Boycott In-N-Out After $25K Republican Party Donation

Many may argue that In-N-Out Burger has the most loyal customers. However, many of them are reportedly boycotting the burger chain after it donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.

According to a public filing on the California Secretary of State’s website, In-N-Out made the multi-thousand dollar donation Monday.

The donation made its way to thousands of people’s Twitter feed on Wednesday and shortly after, the hashtag #BoycottInNOut was born.

One Twitter user tweeted, “This really bums me out because I’m a regular customer… BUT I cannot spent money with a company that supports the current GOP! #BoycottInNOut.”

Check out some more Tweets below:

@innoutburger looks like my family and I will be boycotting your restaurants from now on. You donate to the @GOP, that means you stand with Trump and all his bigotry. #ShameOnYou! #BoycottInNOuthttps://t.co/79wo1kNvxW — SIMON_LEFISCH (@simon_lefisch) August 30, 2018