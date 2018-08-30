Customers Threaten to Boycott In-N-Out After $25K Republican Party Donation

Many may argue that In-N-Out Burger has the most loyal customers. However, many of them are reportedly boycotting the burger chain after it donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.
According to a public filing on the California Secretary of State’s website, In-N-Out made the multi-thousand dollar donation Monday.
The donation made its way to thousands of people’s Twitter feed on Wednesday and shortly after, the hashtag #BoycottInNOut was born.
One Twitter user tweeted, “This really bums me out because I’m a regular customer… BUT I cannot spent money with a company that supports the current GOP! #BoycottInNOut.”
Check out some more Tweets below: