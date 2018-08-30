Man Charged With Allegedly Trying to Run Over Banning Officer With Car

A parolee who allegedly tried to run over a Banning police officer with a car during an attempted arrest over the weekend, then barricaded himself inside a home for about four hours, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer Thursday.

Jacob Victor Estrada, 25, of Banning is accused of fleeing from Banning police officers on Saturday afternoon, and attempting to run over an officer in the process. Banning police say that at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday, detectives attempted to arrest Estrada at 1420 E. Williams Street in connection with active felony warrants for his arrest.

Court records show that he has an active bench warrant for an ongoing vehicle theft case out of Palm Springs, as well as a parole violation warrant.

Police say Estrada was spotted in a vehicle and sped off upon seeing the officers and “attempted to run over one of the detectives and crashed his vehicle into an unmarked police vehicle,” according to the Banning Police Department.

Following the crash, police said he drove his vehicle “for several hundred yards” before it became disabled.

He then allegedly ditched the car and ran into a home in the 300 block of Evans Street, where he barricaded himself inside for about four hours before surrendering. Police said there were no injuries to Estrada, the involved officers or any members of the public during the incident.

Estrada is slated to appear in a Banning courtroom Thursday afternoon.