Man Who Exposed Himself at Palm Desert Park Pleads Guilty to Indecent Exposure

A convicted sex offender who exposed himself at Palm Desert Civic Center Park pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony indecent exposure charge.

Cody Edwin Larson, 26, is slated to be sentenced next month.

On July 9, a witness reported seeing a man, later identified as Larson, exposing himself at the park around 6:20 a.m. The flasher fled prior to the arrival of sheriff’s deputies, but was arrested the following morning on San Pablo Avenue.

Court records show Larson has a misdemeanor indecent exposure conviction stemming from his arrest last Nov. 6 on Portola Avenue in Palm Desert. He pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to one year in county jail, but was released with credit for time served.