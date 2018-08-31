Border Patrol Arrest Two Convicted Criminals

Border Patrol agents assigned to El Centro Sector arrested a sex offender and a man convicted of voluntary manslaughter Thursday.

The first incident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a man approximately one mile west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents conducted an immigration interview and determined the man is a citizen of Mexico without the proper documents to enter or remain in the United States.

Agents transported the man to the El Centro Station for further questioning. Record checks revealed the man, 34-year-old Fabian Gonzalez-Ramos, is a citizen of Mexico and was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in Riverside on March 15, 2013, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison.

An immigration judge ordered Gonzalez removed on Dec. 15, 2017. Gonzalez is also on supervised release for misuse of visas and permits until April 2019. Gonzalez will be held pending criminal prosecution.

The second incident occurred shortly after midnight, when agents assigned to the Calexico Border Patrol station encountered a man just east of the Calexico Port of Entry.

Agents transported the man to the El Centro Station, where record checks identified him as Daniel Rodriguez-Castellanos. The 40-year-old Mexican citizen was convicted on May 24, 2000, in California, for sex with a minor, for which he was sentenced to 180 days jail and 36 months’ probation.

Rodriguez is the 33 rd sex offender arrested by El Centro sector in fiscal year 2018 and will be held pending criminal prosecution.

“Those with troubling criminal histories like manslaughter and sexually abusing children should think twice before trying to enter our country here,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “We will find you, arrest you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”