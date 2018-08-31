Breaking it Down: California 2018 Legislative Session Bills

The California 2018 legislative session wrapped up Friday and some bills have a direct effect on daily lives of Californians.

Here’s a rundown of some of the bills.

Assembly Bill 2056: Mobile Home Park Purchase Fund

Authorizes the department to make loans from the fund to a qualified nonprofit housing sponsor or a local entity to acquire or rehabilitate a mobile home park.

Only in park where no less than 30% of resident are low-income.

Authorizes the department to make grants from the fund to a resident organization or nonprofit housing sponsor to assist park residents with needed repairs or accessibility upgrades.

Awaiting engrossing and enrolling.

Senate Bill 328: School Start Times

Currently, school districts can set their own start times.

Would mandate schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Would make California the first state in the nation to delay school start times.

Awaiting final passage in the assembly.

Senate Bill 822: Net Neutrality.

Prevent providers like AT&T and Comcast from blocking, slowing down or increasing fees for websites that require higher bandwidth, like video streams.

Awaiting final passage in the assembly.

Senate Bill 100: Emissions of Greenhouse Gases.

Requires California to get 60% of its electricity from renewable resources like solar and wind by 20-30.

By 20-45, California would use 100% climate-friendly resources.

Awaiting final amendment concurrence in the senate.

Senate Bill 905: Closing Time for Bars

Proposed by State Senator Scott Wiener.

Makes Palm Springs one of seven cities in the state that could allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m.

Would go into effect in 2021.

Awaiting final passage in the assembly.

Assembly Bill 2058: Driving under Influence of Cannibis

Existing law already prohibits driving under the influence of any drug, cannabis included.

Would recast a cannabis DUI as a separate offense, which would allow authorities to better track if there are more cannabis-related traffic accidents and DUI arrests.

Passed in Assembly and Senate; Awaiting engrossing and enrolling.

Senate Bill 1192: Default Drinks for Children’s meals

Places importance on a balanced diet and targets childhood obesity by eliminating sugary drinks.

Includes juice and soda as the primary choice on the kids’ menu.

Promotes water and milk as default drinks.

Sent to the Governor.

Assembly Bill 2943: Conversation therapy deemed business fraud

Aims to protect the LGBTQ community.

Prohibits businesses from pushing conversion therapy as a service, deeming it business fraud.

Some say it could target counselors and people of faith for their beliefs.

Awaiting final amendment concurrence in the Assembly.

For more information on bills proposed and enacted this legislative session, refer to the Legislative Counsel Website: LegInfo.Legislature.ca.gov.