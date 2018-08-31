Breaking it Down: California 2018 Legislative Session Bills

The California 2018 legislative session wrapped up Friday and some bills have a direct effect on daily lives of Californians.
Here’s a rundown of some of the bills.
Assembly Bill 2056: Mobile Home Park Purchase Fund
- Authorizes the department to make loans from the fund to a qualified nonprofit housing sponsor or a local entity to acquire or rehabilitate a mobile home park.
- Only in park where no less than 30% of resident are low-income.
- Authorizes the department to make grants from the fund to a resident organization or nonprofit housing sponsor to assist park residents with needed repairs or accessibility upgrades.
- Awaiting engrossing and enrolling.
Senate Bill 328: School Start Times
- Currently, school districts can set their own start times.
- Would mandate schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
- Would make California the first state in the nation to delay school start times.
- Awaiting final passage in the assembly.
Senate Bill 822: Net Neutrality.
- Prevent providers like AT&T and Comcast from blocking, slowing down or increasing fees for websites that require higher bandwidth, like video streams.
- Awaiting final passage in the assembly.
Senate Bill 100: Emissions of Greenhouse Gases.
- Requires California to get 60% of its electricity from renewable resources like solar and wind by 20-30.
- By 20-45, California would use 100% climate-friendly resources.
- Awaiting final amendment concurrence in the senate.
Senate Bill 905: Closing Time for Bars
- Proposed by State Senator Scott Wiener.
- Makes Palm Springs one of seven cities in the state that could allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m.
- Would go into effect in 2021.
- Awaiting final passage in the assembly.
Assembly Bill 2058: Driving under Influence of Cannibis
- Existing law already prohibits driving under the influence of any drug, cannabis included.
- Would recast a cannabis DUI as a separate offense, which would allow authorities to better track if there are more cannabis-related traffic accidents and DUI arrests.
- Passed in Assembly and Senate; Awaiting engrossing and enrolling.
Senate Bill 1192: Default Drinks for Children’s meals
- Places importance on a balanced diet and targets childhood obesity by eliminating sugary drinks.
- Includes juice and soda as the primary choice on the kids’ menu.
- Promotes water and milk as default drinks.
- Sent to the Governor.
Assembly Bill 2943: Conversation therapy deemed business fraud
- Aims to protect the LGBTQ community.
- Prohibits businesses from pushing conversion therapy as a service, deeming it business fraud.
- Some say it could target counselors and people of faith for their beliefs.
- Awaiting final amendment concurrence in the Assembly.
For more information on bills proposed and enacted this legislative session, refer to the Legislative Counsel Website: LegInfo.Legislature.ca.gov.