Breaking it Down: California 2018 Legislative Session Bills

Daytona Everett

The California 2018 legislative session wrapped up Friday and some bills have a direct effect on daily lives of Californians.

Here’s a rundown of some of the bills.

Assembly Bill 2056: Mobile Home Park Purchase Fund

  • Authorizes the department to make loans from the fund to a qualified nonprofit housing sponsor or a local entity to acquire or rehabilitate a mobile home park.
  • Only in park where no less than 30% of resident are low-income.
  • Authorizes the department to make grants from the fund to a resident organization or nonprofit housing sponsor to assist park residents with needed repairs or accessibility upgrades.
  • Awaiting engrossing and enrolling.

Senate Bill 328: School Start Times

  • Currently, school districts can set their own start times.
  • Would mandate schools start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
  • Would make California the first state in the nation to delay school start times.
  • Awaiting final passage in the assembly.

Senate Bill 822: Net Neutrality.

  • Prevent providers like AT&T and Comcast from blocking, slowing down or increasing fees for websites that require higher bandwidth, like video streams.
  • Awaiting final passage in the assembly.

Senate Bill 100: Emissions of Greenhouse Gases.

  • Requires California to get 60% of its electricity from renewable resources like solar and wind by 20-30.
  • By 20-45, California would use 100% climate-friendly resources.
  • Awaiting final amendment concurrence in the senate.

Senate Bill 905: Closing Time for Bars

  • Proposed by State Senator Scott Wiener.
  • Makes Palm Springs one of seven cities in the state that could allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m.
  • Would go into effect in 2021.
  • Awaiting final passage in the assembly.

Assembly Bill 2058: Driving under Influence of Cannibis

  • Existing law already prohibits driving under the influence of any drug, cannabis included.
  • Would recast a cannabis DUI as a separate offense, which would allow authorities to better track if there are more cannabis-related traffic accidents and DUI arrests.
  • Passed in Assembly and Senate; Awaiting engrossing and enrolling.

Senate Bill 1192: Default Drinks for Children’s meals

  • Places importance on a balanced diet and targets childhood obesity by eliminating sugary drinks.
  • Includes  juice and soda as the primary choice on the kids’ menu.
  • Promotes water and milk as default drinks.
  • Sent to the Governor.

Assembly Bill 2943: Conversation therapy deemed business fraud

  • Aims to protect the LGBTQ community.
  • Prohibits businesses from pushing conversion therapy as a service, deeming it business fraud.
  • Some say it could target counselors and people of faith for their beliefs.
  • Awaiting final amendment concurrence in the Assembly.

For more information on bills proposed and enacted this legislative session, refer to the Legislative Counsel Website: LegInfo.Legislature.ca.gov.