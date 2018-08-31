Federal judge decides to keep DACA

Nearly 700,000 DACA Recipients across the nation celebrate a win in the immigration battle, but many acknowledge the war is not over. A federal judge is allowing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program rules to remain in place.

DACA protects undocumented immigrants who arrived to the country as children from deportation. Recipients get a 2 year work permit, which allows many to work and study.

Maria Quezada is part of the legal representative team at Todec, a local non profit that serves immigrant communities including DACA recipients.

“For DREAMers the announcement of the judge gave a relief for them that they can continue with their DACA renewal process,” she said.

Texas-based district judge Andrew Hanen decided to keep the program going because Texas and its coalition of states waited too long to challenge DACA. Another reason was that the economic impact of ending DACA was more harmful than keeping the program going.

Quezada highly encourages the DACA recipients to renew their applications even if they are expired. Undocumented immigrants who did not apply for DACA in the past are not eligible to apply to this program.

Quezada said this decision “gives them more hope of what is to come and what we hope is to come.”

The hope for DREAMers is to stay in this country not having to worry about their legal status.

“To make it legal, follow the process of the laws here in the United States, it has to be through congress,” Quezada said.

Todec will host workshops and will have walk-in and appointments to help with DACA recipients renew their permits.The agency said it will cover application fees. For more information, click here.

Congress has not announced any plans to move the program forward.