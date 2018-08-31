New Car Seat Guidelines Indicate Child’s Size Should Be Considered Over Age

The American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidelines for young children in car seats: They should remain rear-facing until they reach the maximum height and weight allowed by the car seat manufacturer.

The update is a departure from the previous recommendation that babies remain rear facing until the age of 2. Because the new guidelines are now based on the size of the child, some children will remain rear facing even after turning 2.

The AAP said all infants and toddlers should ride in rear-facing car seats for “as long as possible, until they reach the highest weight or height allowed” by the seat’s manufacturer.

While there is new research on car safety for children, the guideline that has not changed is rear facing is safer.