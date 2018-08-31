Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Indio, Dies at Hospital

A pedestrian was fatally injured by a vehicle at an Indio intersection Thursday afternoon.

The unidentified victim was struck at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue 48 and Madison Street. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Indio Police Department reported.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with authorities, according to Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Marshall said alcohol and drugs were not believed to be contributing factors.

Authorities shut down the westbound lanes of Avenue 48 while they investigated the crash.