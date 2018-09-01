Four Killed in 60 Freeway Crash

Four people were killed and a fifth was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on the westbound Moreno Valley

60 Freeway in Moreno Valley Friday.

Two victims were ejected and three were trapped in the wreckage of the crash, which was reported about 7:30 p.m. west of Redlands Boulevard, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

“Four of the victims perished at the scene and one victim suffered serious injuries,” Cabral said.

Traffic was halted in both directions following the crash and a SigAlert was issued, according to the California Highway Patrol.