1 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured in Whitewater Drowning

Emergency crews have recovered two people from the Whitewater River in the Whitewater Canyon area just north of Palm Springs.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s PIO, a deceased adult man was located, as well as a juvenile male.

The boy is in critical condition and was transported to a nearby hospital.

CalFire responded to the call around 1:17 p.m. for a possible drowning involving two people in the Whitewater River near the 10 Freeway.

Witnesses at the scene say they saw a child fall into the water and the father got after him.

It is not clear why the victims were in the river, and officials say it is illegal to be in the area where the family was.

Whitewater Cut Off Road was closed at the bridge over the Whitewater River due to the death investigation.