Local Teenager to Sing in America’s Got Talent Semi-Finals

A Coachella Valley-native will take the big stage Tuesday for the America’s Got Talent semi-finals. Fifteen-year-old Makayla Phillips couldn’t say which song she’ll be singing, but she did answer some other questions.

First off, here’s some background on her journey on the show. She’s received the golden buzzer from Heidi Klum, got critiqued by Demi Lovato, and did a tribute to “Issues” for her Mecca firefighter dad.

From the beginning, Phillips knew she was destined to be a singer on the big stage.

“Well I knew when I was very, very, very little. I was around three years old and I would just sit in a living room with my family and we were watching a show and I knew right then and there that that’s what I wanted to do,” Phillips said. “I just worked and worked and then this year everything just happened.”

Now that the star is nearing the end of the rollercoaster of a competition, we asked how she’s feeling for tomorrow.

“A lot of my song is just kind of in my head to be honest right now. I’m just working on it constantly trying to connect to my lyrics and work on my emotion,” she said. “Just a lot of excitement and nerves.”

Phillips said the craziest part of the show, is being live but the average viewer would have no idea. She doesn’t seem nervous at all when she’s on stage doing her thing. Phillips’ has a message to all the little girls out there with big dreams.

“You can do it, anything you put your mind and your heart to you can do it if you have the passion for it because your passion doesn’t just come to you, you have to grab it.”

Season 13 has been quite the adventure for the singer but she’s had a support system the entire time.

“There are no words to express how extremely proud we are of her,” Makayla’s mother, Regina Phillips, said.

They’ve been at every performance throughout the season.

“It’s the best feeling in the world just because my family works so hard for me. It’s really incredible to know that they’re backing me up through and through.”

Phillips said she has become great friends with the other contestants and is sad when anyone leaves but she doesn’t want to leave! With competition at a peak, Phillips is asking for her community and the country’s help as she takes on her biggest performance yet.

To vote: https://agtvote.votenow.nbc.com/?app=web