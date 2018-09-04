Friday Night Lights: Jacob Calderon Wins Player of the Week

Calderon lead the Arabs to their first victory over La Quinta since 1995, defeating the Blackhawks 38-36.

The lefty threw for 273 yards, completing 21 of 42 attempts and 5 passing touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

The junior stepped up and received the starting job after the Arabs lost sophomore Donny Fitzgerald on August 31st in the 4th quarter to shoulder pain. Fitzgerald’s return is unknown.

Calderon will start again this Friday, September 7, against Central (El Centro).