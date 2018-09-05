Big Rock Pub Hosts SoCal Coyotes, Local Legends Tribute

(PALM DESERT) – Big Rock Pub & Golf will honor the five-time champion SoCal Coyotes Thursday, September 6, at 5 p.m., with a season-opening ‘local legends’ tribute, mingling retired local NFL celebrities with the up-and-coming prospects of America’s #1 Developmental Pro Football Program™.

The event was featured today on KMIR’s ‘Desert Living’ show, hosted by Guy Farris (far left). He was joined by Big Rock’s Lisa Morgan, Coyote head coach J David Miller, and quarterback Michael Karls.