Big Rock Pub Hosts SoCal Coyotes, Local Legends Tribute

(PALM DESERT) – Big Rock Pub & Golf will honor the five-time champion SoCal Coyotes Thursday, September 6, at 5 p.m., with a season-opening ‘local legends’ tribute, mingling retired local NFL celebrities with the up-and-coming prospects of America’s #1 Developmental Pro Football Program™.
The event was featured today on KMIR’s ‘Desert Living’ show, hosted by Guy Farris (far left). He was joined by Big Rock’s Lisa Morgan, Coyote head coach J David Miller, and quarterback Michael Karls.
The trio discussed Saturday’s upcoming showdown with The Bulldogs of San Diego in the Ronald McDonald Kickoff Classic. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Shadow Hills Stadium.
Thursday’s event is open to the public, and fans are encouraged to come by for pictures and autographs with their favorite Coyote. Big Rock is a Coyote corporate partner and also home to the Coyote Club post-game celebrations.
The Coyotes are riding a 27-game win streak that dates back to 2015. In 2017, the ‘Yotes became the first football team at any level in the modern era to not surrender a single point en route to their fifth championship, outscoring opponents 349-0.
All proceeds from Saturday’s game will go to support the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House.
