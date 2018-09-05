Friday Night Lights: Week 3 Schedule

Local high school teams across the valley will hit the gridiron on Thursday and Friday for week 3 action.

This week’s lineup features two games on Thursday, nine games on Friday, including two rivalry match-ups. Indio will travel to Shadow Hills looking for their first win of the season in the 3rd annual Mayors Cup game. Banning will host Beaumont in their annual rivalry known as War of the Wheel.

Tune in to KMIR News Thursday and Friday night at 11:15 P.M. for highlights, final scores, and interviews.

Thursday, September 6th – Week 3:

Yucca Valley At Palm Desert

La Quinta at Citrus Valley

Friday, September 7th – Week 3:

Indio at Shadow Hills *Game of the Week

Beaumont at Banning *War of the Wheel Rivalry

Aquinas at Xavier Prep

Tustin at Palm Springs

Jurupa Valley at Desert Hot Springs

Palo Verde Valley at Desert Mirage

Central at Coachella Valley

Rancho Mirage at Citrus Hill

Cathedral City at Perris

Twentynine Palms *BYE

*All games start at 7 P.M. unless otherwise noted.