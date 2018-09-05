Friday Night Lights: Week 3 Schedule

Local high school teams across the valley will hit the gridiron on Thursday and Friday for week 3 action.
This week’s lineup features two games on Thursday, nine games on Friday, including two rivalry match-ups. Indio will travel to Shadow Hills looking for their first win of the season in the 3rd annual Mayors Cup game. Banning will host Beaumont in their annual rivalry known as War of the Wheel.
Thursday, September 6th – Week 3:
Yucca Valley At Palm Desert
La Quinta at Citrus Valley
Friday, September 7th – Week 3:
Indio at Shadow Hills *Game of the Week
Beaumont at Banning *War of the Wheel Rivalry
Aquinas at Xavier Prep
Tustin at Palm Springs
Jurupa Valley at Desert Hot Springs
Palo Verde Valley at Desert Mirage
Central at Coachella Valley
Rancho Mirage at Citrus Hill
Cathedral City at Perris
Twentynine Palms *BYE
*All games start at 7 P.M. unless otherwise noted.