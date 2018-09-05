Motorcyclist Struck, Seriously Injured in Desert Hot Springs

A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs Wednesday morning, suffering serious injuries.

The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. in the 72000 block of Dillon Road, near Vee Bee Road.

Firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers arrived to find the motorcyclist beneath the vehicle, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital with major injuries, Newman said.

Westbound Dillon Road was closed for about two hours while emergency personnel were on scene.