Beaumont Teacher Lands on Dream Game Show

Mitch Hino, better known as Mr. Hino, has been practicing solving word puzzles. Not that he needs practice. His skills just landed this robotics teacher from San Gorgonio Middle School a spot on the Wheel of Fortune.

He says it still has not sunk in, “Yeah, my wife and I are like, ‘Are you really going to be on?’ cause we watch it every week and we’re like, ‘that’s going to be you next week,’ you know so it’s still hard to believe.”

He says he and Wheel of Fortune go way back, “I’ve watched it since I was a kid,” adding he felt this would be his year to be on the show he loves, “I think I can do it!”

So he went for it and auditioned.

He filmed his audition tape on a basketball court and said convincingly to whoever would be screening the tapes, “I feel like I would be a great contestant on the Wheel of Fortune because as a teacher, I have to be a quick thinker and problem solver everyday.”

He says they called, “I just tried and it worked out.”

Something else he says that’s worked out, competing in robotics competitions with his students, “We won a first place in trophy in project research and we’ve also won for gracious professionalism.”

He hopes to also win big on Wheel of Fortune, “Well, I know watching the show for the last few years they have a million dollar wedge.”

While he knows it’s a long shot, he told himself what he’s been telling his students for 25 years, “You always miss the shot that you never take, whoo!” he says as he sinks a shot from across the court.