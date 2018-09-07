SoCal Coyotes Unite With Local Retired NFL Legends

The SoCal Coyotes are America’s #1 Developmental Pro Football Program and play right here in the Coachella Valley.
Big Rock Pub & Golf honored the five-time champions Thursday, September 6, with a season-opening ‘local legends’ tribute, bringing together retired local NFL celebrities with the team.
The event was open to the public, bringing fans for pictures, autographs, and the chance to hear rookies sing in the Coyotes annual rookie karaoke night.
The Coyotes are riding a 27-game win streak that dates back to 2015 and look to continue the streak this weekend when the Coyotes open their 11th season.
Saturday’s upcoming showdown with The Bulldogs of San Diego in the Ronald McDonald Kickoff Classic. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Shadow Hills Stadium.